Trump threatens to JAIL a journalist unless he reveals which Trump official leaked the news about the missing pilot!





In yet another combative press conference, Donald Trump vowed to arrest and imprison a reporter unless they revealed who in his administration told the media about the second missing airman.





“We’re looking very hard to find that leaker. And talked about there’s somebody missing. They basically said that we have one and there’s somebody missing. Well, they didn’t know there was somebody missing until this leaker gave the information. So whoever it was, we think we’ll be able to find it out because we’re to go to the media company that released it and we’re going to say, national security, give it up or go to jail.”







“And we know who, and you know who we’re talking about. There’s some things you can’t do because when they did that, all of a sudden…”





This is a terrifying and unprecedented attack on our First Amendment rights and the freedom of the press. But the other implications of it are even more terrifying to consider.





Did they only stage a rescue because the missing airman was revealed to the public? After all, they’re lying about casualty counts, they’re lying about US materiel losses, they’re lying about how much damage our bases have taken. They’ve banned satellite companies from publishing images of the Middle East.





What else are they hiding from us? The urgency of Trump’s threat makes it clear how desperate they are to hide any and all negative information from the public, who have a right to know just what Donald Trump and his band of dangerous morons has gotten our country into and what our fighting men and women are suffering from that decision.