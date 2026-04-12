TRUMP TO IRAN: TALKS FAILED, AMERICA IS LOCKED AND LOADED TO FINISH THE JOB





President Donald Trump delivered a clear warning Sunday after U.S.-Iran peace talks in Pakistan collapsed without a deal: the United States is ready to “finish up” what is left of Iran at the appropriate moment.





The marathon negotiations, which ran more than 21 hours, broke down because Iran refused to accept American terms, particularly on dismantling its nuclear program. Vice President JD Vance confirmed the Iranians walked away from a fair offer that would have ended the threat once and for all.





Trump did not mince words. He announced the U.S. Navy will immediately begin blockading the Strait of Hormuz to stop Iran from extorting the world through illegal tolls on oil shipments. “No one who pays an illegal toll will have safe passage on the high seas,” he stated.





He added that American forces are fully “locked and loaded” with the best weapons and ammunition. After already crippling Iran’s military capabilities in prior strikes, Trump made it plain: further defiance will be met with decisive force to protect U.S. interests, secure global energy routes, and eliminate the nuclear danger.