Trump told Israel not to assassinate Iran’s supreme leader  Ayatollah Ali Khamene

US president Donald Trump rejected a plan by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to assassinate Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, three sources have told CBS, the BBC’s American news partner.





in a conversation reportedly happened after Israel launched its strikes on Iran on Friday, Trump told Netanyahu that assassinating Khamenei was not a good idea, the sources said. Trump has not commented publicly on the report.





During an interview with Fox News, Netanyahu did not directly confirm or deny a report from Reuters that Trump had vetoed a plan to killed the ayatollah.





“There’s so many false reports of conversations that never happened and I’m not going to get into that,” the Israeli prime minister said.





“But I can tell you I think we do what we need to do. We will do what we need to do and I think the United States knows what is good for the United States and I’m just not going to get into it.”