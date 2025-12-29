TRUMP TOOK THE INITIATIVE AND CALLED PUTIN: BOTH SIDES AGREE A CEASEFIRE WOULD ONLY PROLONG THE WAR – DONBAS DECISION LOOMS





Trump’s call with Putin before meeting Zelensky signals that the center of gravity in the Ukraine war has shifted decisively toward high-level dealmaking.





By agreeing to specially created working groups, both sides are moving away from vague diplomacy and toward structured negotiations with defined parameters.



The shared rejection of a temporary ceasefire is critical, reflecting a belief that pauses only freeze conflicts rather than resolve them.





Trump’s initiative matters because it forces decisions instead of deferring them, especially as battlefield realities continue to evolve.





Pressure on Kyiv to decide on Donbas underscores how political timelines are now being driven by facts on the ground, not rhetoric.





Geopolitically, this call places Washington firmly at the center of shaping the outcome, rather than outsourcing leadership to multilateral drift.





The agreement to continue talks after Trump meets Zelensky signals a coordinated sequence, not improvised diplomacy.





This is the clearest sign yet that the war is entering an endgame phase defined by leverage, not illusions.



Source: TASS