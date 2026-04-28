Trump unimpressed with Iran’s latest proposal to end the conflict, casting doubt over already fragile peace efforts

U.S. President Donald Trump is reportedly unimpressed with Iran’s latest proposal to end the conflict, casting doubt over already fragile peace efforts.





The proposal outlined a phased negotiation plan, starting with a ceasefire, followed by easing maritime restrictions, and eventually addressing nuclear issues.





However, Washington is pushing for nuclear talks to come first, creating a major gap between both sides.





The breakdown comes as global oil supply disruptions intensify, adding pressure through rising inflation and economic instability.





Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remains severely restricted, with traffic plunging from over 120 vessels per day to single digits.





With diplomacy stalling and tensions unresolved, the situation risks sliding toward a prolonged conflict with global consequences.