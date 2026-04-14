Trump urges UK to drill in North Sea as it faces biggest impact to growth from Iran war

Donald Trump has shared his thoughts on the IMF’s earlier forecast, which predicts the energy shock from the Iran war will hit the UK hardest among advanced economies.

“Europe is desperate for Energy, and yet the United Kingdom refuses to open North Sea Oil, one of the greatest fields in the World,” the US president posted on his Truth Social platform.

He goes on: “Tragic!!! Aberdeen should be booming. Norway sells its North Sea Oil to the UK at double the price. They are making a fortune.

UK, which is better situated on the North Sea for purposes of energy than Norway, should, DRILL, BABY, DRILL!!! It is absolutely crazy that they don’t… AND, NO MORE WINDMILLS!”