Trump warns Iran the US is ‘locked and loaded’ if Iranian authorities violently ‘violently k!lls protesters’

Donald Trump has warned that the United States military is “ready to go” if Iranian authorities violently kill protesters, as nationwide demonstrations in Iran enter their fifth day.

The protests were sparked by rising living costs and a collapsing currency. At least five people have reportedly been killed during clashes with security forces, who have responded with tear gas and live ammunition.

Trump issued the warning on his Truth Social platform, writing: “If Iran shots [sic] and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue. We are locked and loaded and ready to go. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Demonstrators in several cities have called for an end to the rule of Iran’s supreme leadership, with some openly demanding the return of the monarchy. Videos circulating online show crowds marching through Tehran chanting “Rest in peace Reza Shah,” a reference to the founder of Iran’s former royal dynasty overthrown in the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The unrest has been described by some commentators as Iran’s “Tiananmen moment,” with protests breaking out across the country. Observers say the scale is the largest since demonstrations erupted after the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody in 2022, when authorities imposed internet shutdowns and violently suppressed dissent.

In an effort to curb the unrest, schools, universities, and other public institutions were closed on Wednesday. Heavy police deployment has been reported around Tehran’s Grand Bazaar, where the protests are believed to have started. Arrests have also been reported in multiple locations.

Protests have spread beyond the capital to cities including Isfahan, Yazd, Zanjan, and Fasa, where footage showed demonstrators attacking a government building.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Tuesday, December 30, that he had instructed the government to listen to the “legitimate demands” of protesters. A government spokesperson added that a dialogue mechanism would be created to engage with leaders of the protest movement.

Despite these assurances, tensions remain high as international attention grows over how Iranian authorities will respond in the coming days.