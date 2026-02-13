Trump Withdraws Troops From Syria Base Amid Iran Tensions





The United States has pulled its forces out of the strategic Al-Tanf base in southern Syria, relocating troops to Jordan as regional tensions with Iran escalate.

The outpost…positioned along the vital corridor linking Baghdad to Damascus…had been a key American military foothold in the Syrian conflict for nearly a decade.





Washington presents the move as part of a broader diplomatic shift and changing regional dynamics.

Critics, however, argue the withdrawal signals concern over potential Iranian retaliation against U.S. positions across the Middle East.