Trump’s Approval Holds Firm as Iran War Fails to Budge Voters



CNN’s own data guru Harry Enten just delivered a reality check that left the network’s viewers stunned: two weeks into U.S. military action against Iran, President Trump’s approval rating hasn’t moved an inch.





“What we are seeing right now is a president whose approval rating is steady,” Enten reported. “This has NOT been a big deal politically.”





The numbers back it up cold. Trump’s approval sat at 41% before the strikes began on February 28 and remains 41% now. No dip, no surge, just rock-solid stability despite the media frenzy.





Public interest? Barely there. Only 45% of Americans say they care “a lot” about the Iran situation. “Just 45% of Americans say they care a lot about the situation going on in Iran,” Enten pointed out. “So despite all the hubbub, right now we’re talking about less than a majority of Americans who say they care a lot about what’s going on in Iran right now.”





Google searches tell the same story. Interest in “Iran” has plunged 84% since the conflict kicked off, even trailing Academy Awards buzz by three or four times. “I’m just not thinking that this is necessarily going to be the big political mover and shaker that you might expect,” Enten concluded.





The liberal media and Democrat strategists hoped this would tank Trump. Instead, it exposed how out of touch they are with everyday Americans. The president stays steady, the war hasn’t become a voter obsession, and the critics are left grasping at air. Facts over narrative—Trump’s resilience speaks louder than the headlines.