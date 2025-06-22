“Trump’s bold decision will change history” – Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has praised President Donald Trump after the US forces struck three Iranian nuclear sites in a “very successful attack”.

“President Trump and I often say: ‘Peace through strength.’ First comes strength, then comes peace. And tonight, Donald Trump and the United States acted with a lot of strength,” Mr Netanyahu said in an early-morning video address after the US President joined Israel’s military campaign against its major rival Iran.

His statement comes after U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday night, June 21, confirmed that the United States carried out coordinated airstrikes on three major nuclear facilities in Iran, marking one of the most significant escalations in U.S.-Iran tensions in recent years.

In a statement posted on Truth Social, Trump announced the strikes targeted Iran’s nuclear sites at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, which are considered critical to the country’s uranium enrichment and nuclear development programs.