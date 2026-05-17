



🚨 Trump’s “Calm Before the Storm” Post Sparks Fresh Iran War Fears🔥🔥‼️🇮🇷🇺🇸🇮🇱



US President Donald Trump has triggered global speculation after posting a cryptic message on Truth Social saying, “It was the calm before the storm,” alongside an AI-generated image showing warships, military imagery, and Iranian flags. The post comes amid reports that Washington is considering possible new military strikes on Iran if ongoing negotiations collapse.





According to multiple reports, Pentagon officials are reportedly preparing contingency plans that could include intensified strikes on Iranian military infrastructure and underground nuclear facilities. Tensions between the United States and Iran have remained extremely high following recent clashes, naval blockades, and disputes over the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important oil shipping routes.





Iran has warned it will deliver a “strong response” to any new aggression, while diplomatic talks appear increasingly fragile. Trump’s latest post has fueled fears that the region could be heading toward another major escalation in the coming days.



(Source: NY Times, Times of Israel…)