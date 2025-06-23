Trump’s new statement shows he’s ‘unsure of results’ of Iran bombing effort

Donald Trump on Sunday raised the possibility that his signature Iranian bombing effort may have failed, according to a New York Times reporter this weekend.

Trump took to Truth Social after bombing Iran and contradicted Vice President JD Vance by suggesting the potential for “regime change” in Iran.

“It’s not politically correct to use the term, ‘Regime Change,’ but if the current Iranian Regime is unable to MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN, why wouldn’t there be a Regime change???” Trump asked on his Truth Social platform. He then added, “MIGA!!!”

That statement itself shows Trump isn’t sure if his big plan worked, according to NYT investigative reporter Eric Lipton.

“Trump himself seems unsure of results as he is now suggesting regime change may be necessary…ie nuclear threat may still exist with current leadership,” Lipton wrote on his social media. Lipton noted that the comment was right above a MyPillow advertisement.

Conservative attorney and Trump critic George Conway responded to that on X, writing, “I would have more confidence in Trump if he weren’t such a complete moron and clown.”

Democratic strategist Maine had a similar take on Trump’s statement.

“So, the air strikes didn’t destroy anything. And regime change is indeed the goal.”