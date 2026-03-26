TRUMP’S SPEAKER DELIVERS BLUNT WARNING TO IRAN: REOPEN THE STRAIT OR FACE AMERICA’S MIGHT





House Speaker Mike Johnson sent a clear, no-nonsense message to the Iranian regime Wednesday: President Trump’s rapid troop buildup in the region is leverage, not the start of another endless war.





“The buildup of troops is very different than boots on the ground. We don’t have boots on the ground. I don’t think that’s the intention, but I think Iran should watch that buildup, and they need to take note of that,” Johnson told reporters.





He laid out America’s demands in plain terms.



“They have to reopen the strait. They have to be good neighbors to their Middle East neighbors over there in the region. They cannot have a nuclear warhead. They cannot have that capability. And they cannot declare war on the United States and Israel, which is what they did decades ago.”





Johnson stressed the mission will be quick and decisive under Trump’s leadership.



“Our mission will be accomplished. I think that will wrap up in a short time period, and I know that’s the intention of the administration and the Department of War.”





He closed with a powerful reminder of U.S. strength.



“We have the greatest, most powerful military fighting force ever conceived in the history of planet Earth. It’s an amazing, an amazing power that we have, and we willed it for good. We’ve done it here. That job is almost done, and I think it will wrap up soon.”