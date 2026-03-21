TRUMP’S TEAM PLANNING FOR IRAN PEACE TALKS

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TRUMP’S TEAM PLANNING FOR IRAN PEACE TALKS

After three weeks of war, Washington quietly sketches diplomacy—while fighting continues 2-3 more weeks.



US demands: No missile program for 5 years; zero uranium enrichment; decommission bombed nuclear sites; strict oversight; regional arms caps; no proxy funding.



Iran demands: Ceasefire, war won’t resume, compensation.

The trust problem: Hard to negotiate with a president who bombs you mid-talks.



The “wordsmithing” fix: Reparations rebranded as “return of frozen assets.”



Bottom line: US wants Iran’s total surrender. Iran has refused before—and remembers.

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