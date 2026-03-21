TRUMP’S TEAM PLANNING FOR IRAN PEACE TALKS



After three weeks of war, Washington quietly sketches diplomacy—while fighting continues 2-3 more weeks.





US demands: No missile program for 5 years; zero uranium enrichment; decommission bombed nuclear sites; strict oversight; regional arms caps; no proxy funding.





Iran demands: Ceasefire, war won’t resume, compensation.



The trust problem: Hard to negotiate with a president who bombs you mid-talks.





The “wordsmithing” fix: Reparations rebranded as “return of frozen assets.”





Bottom line: US wants Iran’s total surrender. Iran has refused before—and remembers.