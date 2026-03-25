Trump’s trillion-dollar war demand ? Gulf states under pressure as Iran conflict escalates





As tensions surge across the Middle East, a controversial claim is shaking diplomatic circles: Donald Trump is allegedly pushing Gulf allies to pay $2.5 trillion to end the war or $5 trillion to continue it.





The claim, originating from an Omani analyst citing alleged leaks, has not been officially confirmed by the United States or any Gulf government. But its timing is critical.





With missiles flying and strategic routes like the Strait of Hormuz under threat, economies in Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and Qatar are already feeling the pressure. Oil flows are unstable, insurance costs are rising, and trillion-dollar investment plans are now being reassessed.





Whether true or not, the narrative reflects a deeper reality: the cost of war is no longer just military…it’s economic leverage at a global scale.





Trump has previously made it clear that U.S. allies must “pay for protection.” Now, as conflict involving Iran intensifies, the question is no longer hypothetical:





Is Washington turning security into a financial transaction ?



Behind the scenes, Gulf nations are walking a dangerous line…balancing reliance on U.S. military power while quietly reconsidering long-term alliances in a shifting global order.





If such demands were ever formalized, they could mark a turning point…pushing key allies closer to alternative powers like China and Russia.





For now, one thing is certain:

the war is expanding and so is the price of loyalty