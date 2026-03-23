Trump’s U.S Patriot Systems fail to protect Gulf allies



As tensions rise in the Gulf, growing scrutiny is being placed on the performance of the MIM-104 Patriot air defence system supplied by the United States.





Recent reports suggest that missile strikes linked to Iran have exposed potential weaknesses in the system. In Riffa Air Base, alleged strikes are said to have damaged key Patriot components, while in Fujairah, oil facilities were reportedly hit despite active air defence measures.





Footage and defence assessments indicate that operators are increasingly firing multiple interceptors per incoming target…raising concerns about both efficiency and reliability.





Critics point out that similar doubts have surfaced in past conflicts, including in Ukraine, where the system’s effectiveness has at times appeared limited against sustained and complex Russian missile and drone attacks.





The situation is fueling debate over whether the Patriot system, long promoted by Washington as a cornerstone of modern air defence, is capable of handling evolving missile and drone threats.