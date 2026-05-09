Trump’s UFO Transparency Exposes Nazi Flying Saucer Secrets



The Trump administration just dropped another batch of declassified files, and the latest FBI documents reveal stunning claims about Nazi Germany’s secret development of saucer-shaped aircraft during World War II.





According to the records, a former Luftwaffe officer named Paul L. Peyerl told the FBI in 1957 that he had piloted one of these advanced craft. The disks could hover motionless, rise vertically, hit speeds of 1,500 mph, and maneuver silently, capabilities that sound straight out of science fiction but were allegedly built by German engineers decades ago.





These 1967 FBI reports, now public as part of the ongoing UFO disclosure push, detail Peyerl’s efforts to alert U.S. intelligence. Previous administrations buried or ignored such accounts for years. Trump is forcing the truth out, letting Americans decide for themselves instead of letting bureaucrats hide inconvenient history.





Nazi scientists weren’t just tinkering with rockets. This fits with long-rumored projects involving anti-gravity and exotic propulsion that reportedly drew American interest after the war. While skeptics dismiss it as old news or exaggeration, the files underscore one clear point: real innovation happened under pressure, and government gatekeepers have dragged their feet on sharing what they know.



Sources:



– FBI declassified documents released May 2026 under Trump UFO disclosure initiative

– Original X post by @remarks sharing the files

– Historical context on Nazi advanced aircraft programs and post-war U.S. interest