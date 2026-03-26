BREAKING: Trump’s war briefings are two-minute highlight reels of “stuff blowing up,” officials reveal





Senior U.S. officials have confirmed that President Donald Trump is being briefed on the ongoing military operation against Iran not through comprehensive intelligence assessments, but through short edited video montages highlighting the most visually dramatic strikes from the previous 48 hours.





Three current officials and one former official told NBC News that Trump receives a daily video package emphasizing successful hits on Iranian targets. One official bluntly described the footage as showing “stuff blowing up.” The clips are kept short, another official explained, because “we can’t tell him every single thing that happens.” Sources noted the videos tend to skew toward American successes because those segments get better reactions from the president’s staff.





The Iran operation, launched in coordination with Israel on February 28, is now entering its fourth week. Critics have raised alarm over the administration’s broader habit of releasing combat footage that resembles video game content more than official military communication.

One video posted to the White House’s official social media account opened with footage lifted directly from the 2023 video game Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 before cutting to real strike footage.





Retired Lieutenant General Ben Hodges, former commanding general of U.S. Army Europe, told Politico the administration’s approach seems “detached from reality,” adding that allied nations watching the clips are left asking, “What the hell is going on.”





The White House pushed back on the reporting, with press secretary Karoline Leavitt insisting Trump also receives briefings from top military advisers, foreign leaders, and news coverage.