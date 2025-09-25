‘Truth’ behind Coldplay kiss cam couple scandal revealed as source claims there was ‘no affair’

A source claiming to be in the know has said the ‘Coldplay couple’ weren’t having an affair.

Former Astronomer employees Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot went viral on social media after they were spotted together at Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres concert back in July.

During the band’s kiss-cam segment, the pair were seen embracing on the jumbo screen at the Gillette Stadium near Boston before they quickly ducked and hid.

Lead singer Chris Martin then joked to the crowd: “Either they’re having an affair, or they’re just very shy.”

CEO Byron, 51, was said to be married at the time, while Cabot, 52, filed for divorce from her husband, Andrew Cabot, a month later.

Andrew’s spokeswoman said they had ‘privately and amicably separated several weeks before the Coldplay concert’.

“Their decision to divorce was already underway prior to that evening,” they told People.

However, the video uploaded by Grace Springer, from New Jersey, went crazy viral and is currently on over 130 million views on her TikTok alone.

Following an investigation by Astronomer, Byron resigned the next day, and HR exec Cabot stepped down from the AI company a week later.

Neither Cabot nor Byron has ever addressed the incident publicly, yet months later on a source has claimed that the pair were never having an affair.

“Kristin and Andy [Byron] had an excellent working relationship, a great friendship. There was no affair,” a source told People.

“It was inappropriate to be hugging your boss at a concert, and she accepts full responsibility for it.

“But the scandal, the downfall, the loss of the job — all of that is unfair.”

The source, who has worked in advertising for 22 years, insisted that the concert wasn’t a work night out.

“There was no company box. It was a night with a big group of friends and an inappropriate moment,” they added.

Cabot has been publicly humiliated, suggests the source, who claims that ‘it’s been hard for her to leave the house’.

“She’s been prioritising her family. Her kids have been through a lot,” they said.