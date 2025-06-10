Trying to deny a letter received by 38 Missions Abroad!- Amb.  Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Trying to deny a letter received by 38 Missions Abroad!





Ministry of Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary (in charge of International Relations & Cooperation) on 23rd December 2023 issued this Internal Memorandum.





The embarrasing Memo banned diplomatic courtesies and interactions to be afforded to Zambia’s Sixth President, Edgar Chagwa Lungu.





This is after the former president announced the return to active politics.





Now Guttersen is frantically trying to deny and term it as “Fake” a Memo, circulated to 38 Zambian Missions Abroad!