Tuchel finally responds to alleged move to Man Utd

Thomas Tuchel has expressed that it is “very unlikely” he will be at Bayern Munich next season, citing his admiration for the Premier League amid speculation linking him to the Manchester United managerial role.

Bayern confirmed Tuchel’s departure in February following a period of poor form, with Bayer Leverkusen leading the Bundesliga.

Although there have been reports suggesting Tuchel could remain at Bayern due to an improved performance, the club has faced challenges in securing a replacement after unsuccessful pursuits of Julian Nagelsmann and Xabi Alonso.

But asked where he will be next season, Tuchel told TNT Sports: “It’s very, very, very unlikely that it’s at Bayern, I have to say, because we have an agreement, there is at the moment no reason to doubt this agreement.

“We took this position, the initiative came from the club, and so it is and I’m fine with it.

“I don’t need it for the extra percentage of competitiveness because I’m always up for a win, I’m always thinking how to improve the squad or how to improve myself in coaching.

“We go all in. Does it have an influence on where I am next season? Maybe not, maybe I’m on holiday no matter what, let’s see, let’s see.”

Tuchel has been strongly linked with a comeback to the Premier League, particularly with the uncertainty surrounding Erik ten Hag’s position at Manchester United. The German, who guided Chelsea to a Champions League victory in 2021, is eager to work in England once more.

“It is no secret that I loved it at Chelsea, I loved it in England and I loved it in the Premier League for sure, it was a very, very special time and I remember it very well,” he added.