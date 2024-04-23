Tuchel mulls Premier League return amid Barcelona links

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel is leaning towards a return to the Premier League this summer, despite interest from Barcelona, according to a source.

Tuchel, who is set to depart Bayern at the end of the season, has guided the team to the Champions League semifinals. Barcelona has identified him as a potential replacement for outgoing coach Xavi Hernandez.

However, Tuchel, who previously managed Chelsea, prefers a job in England.

While he hasn’t ruled out Barcelona, Tuchel is concerned about the club’s stability and limited transfer funds. Barcelona is also considering Rafael Márquez and Hansi Flick.

Tuchel is open to discussions with Manchester United if Erik ten Hag departs.

Ten Hag’s future at United is uncertain following a string of disappointing results, including a dramatic FA Cup semifinal win over Coventry City.

United’s owners are reportedly considering Tuchel as a potential replacement.

Despite his success in Europe with Bayern, Tuchel’s domestic campaign has been underwhelming, leading to his decision to leave the club at the end of the season.

Attempts to lure Julian Nagelsmann back to Bayern have been unsuccessful, as he recently extended his contract with the German national team.