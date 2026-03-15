Tucker Carlson Accuses CIA of Spying on His Texts, Prepping Criminal Referral Over Iran Contacts





Tucker Carlson dropped a bombshell on Saturday, revealing that the CIA has been reading his private text messages and is preparing a criminal referral to the Department of Justice. The alleged crime? Communicating with people in Iran before the U.S. launched its war against the regime.





In a direct-to-camera statement, Carlson laid out the details without pulling punches.





“The other day, I found out that the CIA is preparing some kind of criminal referral against me. A crime report to Department of Justice on the basis of a supposed crime I committed. What’s that crime? Well, talking to people in Iran before the war. They read my texts.”





He said the potential charge would fall under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), accusing him of acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign power.



Carlson dismissed the threat outright, calling it baseless and politically motivated.





“So the crime under consideration apparently would be the Foreign Agent Act or something like that. Acting as an agent of foreign power. And I don’t expect this to go anywhere. I’m not too worried about an actual criminal case against me for a bunch of reasons.

One, I’m not an agent of foreign power unlike a lot of people commenting on U.S. politics and global affairs. I have only one loyalty and that’s the United States and have never acted against it. … I’ve also never taken money from anybody. Don’t need it. Don’t want it. And that’s provable. And moreover, it’s my job. To talk to everybody all the time.

And try and figure out what’s happening around the world. That’s literally what I do for a living. … I’m also an American. So, I can talk to anybody. I have no secrets to divulge. So legally, I think the case is ludicrous and I doubt it will even become a case.”





He went further, warning that wartime hysteria always crushes dissent and that the Intelligence Community routinely spies on Americans far beyond what most realize.





“Countries tend to a very high nature of war. … there’s much less tolerance for any kind of dissent in the homeland. The irony, of course is United States fights wars on behalf of freedom but there is always less of it here in our country during war.”





“And its outrageous. There is no justification for your government which you own, shareholder in it, pay for it, so to be violating your privacy like this. But it happens all the time.”