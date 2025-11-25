Trump ends 15% tariff on Ghana’s Cocoa and Farm exports

Ghana has officially received confirmation from the United States that Washington has fully removed the 15 percent tariff previously imposed on the West African nation’s cocoa and agricultural exports, according to an announcement by Ghana’s Foreign Minister on Monday.

The tariff rollback reverses a Trump-era policy that had significantly increased the cost of Ghanaian produce entering the US market.

Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa confirmed the development on X, stating that the US administration had formally informed the Government of Ghana that “President Trump’s 15% imposition of tariffs on Cocoa and certain qualifying agricultural products from Ghana has been rescinded.”

He added that American diplomats confirmed the tariff reversal came into effect on November 13, 2025, following a new Executive Order signed by President Trump.

This decision comes at a notable point in Ghana–US relations. Accra recently accepted dozens of deportees from the United States exclusively West Africans, a move the government described as humanitarian but which drew domestic criticism. Washington had also recently reversed visa restrictions on Ghanaian travelers after months of diplomatic engagement.

Ghana, the world’s second-largest cocoa producer, relies heavily on export revenues to stabilize its currency and finance public spending.

The economic impact of the reversal is substantial:Ghana exports an average of 78,000 metric tons of cocoa beans to the United States annually. At the current spot price, the Minister estimated that the country “stands to raise additional revenue of US$60 million… each year” as a direct result of the tariff rescission.

The exemptions also cover several other Ghanaian agricultural products, including:Cashew nuts, Avocados, Bananas, Mangoes, Plantain, Pineapples, Coconuts, Ginger, Peppers.

The Foreign Minister welcomed the positive development from the US, which is the world’s leading importer of chocolate and cocoa products, stating that both nations “will continue to forge closer and mutually beneficial relations.”