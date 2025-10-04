Tunisian man sentenced to death for Facebook posts offensive to president





By: TRT Afrika



A court in Tunisia has sentenced a 51-year-old man to death over Facebook posts deemed offensive to President Kais Saied and a threat to state security, his lawyer said Friday.





The defendant, who has not been identified, was convicted on Wednesday of three charges: attempting to overthrow the state, insulting the president and spreading false information online.





Judges said the posts incited violence and chaos and violated Tunisia’s penal code as well as the controversial 2022 cybercrime law, Decree 54. The ruling is the first of its kind in Tunisia.





Although capital punishment remains in Tunisia’s penal code and civilian courts occasionally issue death sentences, none have been carried out since the execution of a serial killer in 1991.

