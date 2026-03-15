Turkey unveils new AI-powered kamikaze drone “K2” amid rising Middle East tensions





Turkey has unveiled a new AI-powered kamikaze drone known as “K2”, a next-generation loitering munition designed to enhance autonomous strike capabilities on the modern battlefield.





According to defense sources, the K2 drone integrates artificial intelligence–assisted targeting systems, allowing it to identify, track, and engage targets with limited human input once deployed.





The system is designed for precision strike missions, capable of loitering over target areas before diving directly into designated objectives and detonating on impact. Military analysts say such drones are increasingly becoming a critical component of modern warfare due to their relatively low cost and high operational flexibility.





The unveiling comes at a time of heightened regional tensions in the Middle East, where unmanned aerial systems have become a central tool in both surveillance and strike operations across multiple conflict zones.