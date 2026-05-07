Turkey Unveils “Yildirimhan” ICBM — Signals Immediate-Use Readiness



The Turkish government has officially unveiled its first intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), “Yildirimhan,” at the SAHA 2026 defense exhibition in Istanbul.





Developed by ROKETSAN, the missile is Turkey’s first liquid-fueled system, reportedly capable of hypersonic speeds with a range of up to 6,000 kilometers — covering multiple strategic regions across continents.





Defense Minister Yasar Guler described the system as the longest-range weapon in Turkey’s arsenal, emphasizing its primary role as a “deterrent” to maintain strategic balance.





However, Ankara made its stance unmistakably clear: the missile is not just for display. Officials warned it is fully operational and could be deployed immediately if national security is threatened — a message that lands loud in an already tense geopolitical climate.