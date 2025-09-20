TURNING DREAMS INTO REALITY: PRINCE MUCHIMBA GRADUATES FROM ZCAS UNIVERSITY





Prince Muchimba has shown that determination knows no limits. Born differently abled, he never allowed his circumstances to define his dreams. His goal has always been to live a normal life independently and to build a career in accountancy.



Yesterday, Prince achieved a major milestone by graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting from ZCAS University. This achievement reflects his hard work, dedication, and focus.





Prince’s journey has been supported by Maamba Energy Limited (formerly Maamba Collieries Limited), who recognized his potential many years ago. The company has been covering all his tuition, accommodation, and other necessities, helping him realize his dreams.





Congratulations to Prince Muchimba on this remarkable achievement. More great things are surely on the horizon for him.