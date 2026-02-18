TURNOUT OF RESIDENTS AT DELIMITATION HEARING IN CHADIZA ELATES AREA MP





Residents of Chadiza District have proposed names and ward compositions for the planned split of Chadiza Constituency, a move aimed at enhancing representation and accelerating development in the district.





Area Member of Parliament Jonathan Daka expressed excitement over the strong public participation in the process.



Mr. Daka said the community’s enthusiasm demonstrates their desire to see improved service delivery and development once the constituency is divided.





He explained that the proposed split will create Chadiza West and Chadiza East constituencies.



According to the proposals, Chadiza West will consist of nine wards which are Tikondane, Mangwe, Nsazu, Chanjowe, Manje, Chilenga, Kapachi, Chadiza, and Naviluli.





Meanwhile, Chadiza East is expected to comprise eleven wards; Bwanunkha, Kaluma, Ngala, Mwangazi, Kabvumo, Ambidzi, Khumba, Kandabwako, Tafelansoni, Chamandala, and Kampini.





Mr. Daka assured residents that having two constituencies within one district will bring services closer to the people and speed up development initiatives.





The proposals will now be submitted to the Electoral Commission of Zambia for consideration which is expected to review the suggested names and boundaries based on factors such as population size, geographical features, and administrative requirements.





The constituency delimitation exercise follows recent constitutional amendments aimed at increasing the number of constituencies across the country to improve representation.



Breeze FM