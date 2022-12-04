Tutwa Ngulube’s Last Act  Got  Kaizer Zulu Bail

THE late Lusaka lawyer, Tutwa Ngulube, was on Friday in Kafue where he managed to get the court to grant Kaize Zulu bail in the sum of K50,000.

The court also ordered Zulu to surrender his passport and to report to the Kafue Police Station every Friday.

He was granted 50,000 cash bail today (Friday) after he took plea last week.- MILLENNIUM RADIO