TV personality Kristin Cavallari is now reportedly open to having kids with her younger new boyfriend and actor Mark Estes.

The reality star disclosed this on her “Let’s Be Honest” podcast. 37-year-old Cavallari said her 24-year-old BF, Mark Estes, has his sights set on being a dad and because of this, she’s been mulling over potentially popping out another baby with him, assuming everything works out.

She also joked with her cohost that her future little one could become so famous and it would be her one-way ticket into retirement because the “kid would be so freaking good-looking”.

Cavallari also said that her three children Camden, 11, Jaxon, 9, and Saylor, 8, are old enough to help out with a new baby. She also admitted she still hasn’t figured out if Mark’s the one, even though their romance has been on a good track since February.