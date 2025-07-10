TWO ARRESTED FOR IMPERSONATING CHIEF HAMUSONDE, DEFRAUDING PUBLIC K225,000





Zambia Police Service Assistant Public Relations Officer Chipo Kaitisha has confirmed the arrest of two individuals, identified as Dylan Biemba Kalimuka, aged 42, of Meanwood, Lusaka, and Patrick Washama, aged 48, of Mindolo West, Kitwe.





Ms. Kaitisha tells Mafken news, that, they have been apprehended for allegedly impersonating His Royal Highness Chief Hamusonde of Hamusonde Chiefdom in Monze District.





Ms. Kaitisha stated that the duo is accused of defrauding unsuspecting members of the public of K225,000 by falsely claiming that the Chief’s son was ill and later passed away, requiring financial support for hospital and funeral expenses.





She further explained that investigations reveal the suspects also engaged in selling non-existent livestock under the Chief’s name, duping victims into sending money.





She urged potential victims of this and similar scams to come forward and report to the nearest police station, adding that the suspects are currently in police custody awaiting court appearance.





Ms. Kaitisha emphasized that the Zambia Police Service remains committed to thoroughly investigating such fraudulent activities and bringing perpetrators to justice.