Two Indian-flagged LPG carriers exit Strait of Hormuz under naval escort

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Two Indian-flagged LPG carriers exit Strait of Hormuz under naval escort

Two Indian-flagged LPG carriers, Jag Vasant and Pine Gas, are reported to have exited the Strait of Hormuz carrying over 92,000 tons of LPG cargo belonging to Pine Gas



Reports indicate that the vessels are carrying 33 and 27 Indian crew members respectively. The departure follows a reported payment of $2 million made by Indian authorities to Iran



The Indian Navy has deployed guided-missile destroyers INS Kochi (D64) and INS Chennai (D65), both Kolkata-class warships, to escort the vessels through the Strait of Hormuz



The ships are en route to India and are expected to arrive between March 26–28. No incidents have been reported during the transit so far

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