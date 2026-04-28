Two Nigerians killed in South Africa as xen+phobic tensions rise



The Nigerian Consulate in Johannesburg has called for urgent investigations after two Nigerian nationals, Amaramiro Emmanuel and Ekpenyong Andrew, daed in separate incidents involving South African security operatives, raising renewed concerns over xenophobic tensions and alleged ab¥se of power.





According to the consulate, Emmanuel reportedly died on April 20 after sustaining injuries allegedly inflicted by personnel of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF). The circumstances surrounding the assault remain unclear, but officials say the case has triggered alarm within the Nigerian community in South Africa.





In a separate incident, Andrew was arrested on April 19 in the Booysens area of Pretoria following an alleged altercation with members of the Tshwane Metro Police. However, his death was later confirmed after his body was discovered at the Pretoria Central Mortuary, prompting questions about what transpired after his arrest.





The Nigerian Consul-General, Ninikanwa Okey-Uche, described both incidents as deeply disturbing, noting that they have left families, diplomats, and members of the Nigerian community in shock.





She confirmed that formal cases have been opened with the South African Police Service and urged the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) to conduct a thorough, transparent, and impartial investigation.





She stressed that regardless of any allegations, due legal process must be followed and that no individual should be denied a fair hearing or subjected to extrajudicial action.





The consulate also warned against the growing tendency to stereotype or profile Nigerians as criminals, describing it as dangerous and unacceptable.





Okey-Uche further called on Nigerians living in South Africa to remain calm, law-abiding, and cooperative while investigations continue, adding that the consulate is engaging relevant authorities and will ensure support for the bereaved families.