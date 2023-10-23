Two of Donald Trump’s former attorneys enter guilty pleas over election meddling

Two lawyers who used to work for President Donald Trump have admitted they did something wrong to interfere in the 2020 presidential election.

Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro admitted their guilt about six crimes related to scheming to disrupt election duties.

Powell and Chesebro were among 19 people who were accused by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in August for trying to change the outcome of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

The people being accused are the former President Trump and the former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Powell became well-known right after the 2020 election when she appeared with Giuliani and other Trump supporters, strongly claiming that the election was stolen through fraudulent means.

Powell said she would file many lawsuits in states that Biden won, like Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Arizona.

She said, ‘I am going to let loose the Kraken,’ during a well-known interview on Fox Business in November 2020.

Most of the lawsuits that Powell filed were either dropped or dismissed by the courts.

The charges filed in August said that Powell helped plan a plan to hack into voting machines in Coffee County, which is a small countryside area in southeastern Georgia.

Chesebro was accused of trying to make a fake group of electors for Georgia, hoping that Vice President Mike Pence would choose them instead of the real electors chosen by the state.

The indictment says that Chesebro made a plan for 16 people from Georgia to sign fake certificates saying they were elected and qualified.

The vice president did not agree to accept Chesebro’s other electors in the end.

Both Powell and Chesebro said they would not agree to a plea deal if prosecutors suggested it.

Powell made an agreement with the court that she will be put on probation for six years and have to pay a fine of $6,000. She also said she would help prove Trump’s guilt in court if asked.

Also, Chesebro will have to follow certain rules and be supervised for five years. They will also have to help the community for 100 hours and give $5,000 as a punishment.