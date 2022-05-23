TWO THINGS UPND MUST STOP DOING.

By Hon. Mutotwe Kafwaya

UPND as a governing system must stop the following two things:

(i) Stop giving further promises, and

(ii) Stop calling public workers as Pf.

Let me start by thanking UPND for managing hooliganism in bus station and markets. President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration has done well on this front, in my view. But the administration must make sure that this clean up is not just superficial, but becomes intrenched not only in the UPND ranks but also on the total political scenery of our country.

(1) Stop giving further promises.

As UPND, you have given enough promises to the people. Many of which promises are yet to be fulfilled.

Remember that these promises were given at different levels for example, when Hon Garry Nkombo promised that immediately after HH is sworn in, they will get bulldozers to demolish houses in forest 27, he was just a member of parliament and an NMC in UPND. Now he has more power because in addition to both of those, he has been appointed minister, making it easier to fulfill promises.

There are promises which were time bound, for example the fours of Kwacha appreciation, from 10 hours to 14 hours. This means that such promises and others will never be fulfilled as the timing attached to the promises have already lapsed.

As such people including myself will receive promises from UPND with suspicion because the credibility record is quite poor.

To save the situation, as opposed to giving further promises, UPND should take existing promises as enough and work on fulfilling them.

Putting it more strait, please sell the jet, reduce milie meal to ZMW50.00, reduce the cost fuel to ZMW12.00, reduce fertilizer cost to ZMW250.00, create employment for Youth’s, create business opportunities for Zambian Youth’s, reduce the cost of doing business etc.

These promises once fulfilled, will cause the UPND party to boost its credibility record, and then it would be more appropriate to come up with further promises.

(2) Stop calling civil servants/ public workers as PF.

The first thing to think about is that there are people being employed in the public service right now. Would you want future Governments to regard them as UPND? Of course NO, I hope.

Government is a going concern. This agenda of labeling public workers as Pf is a dangerous one and can cause serious service problems not only to Government but to people as well.

Those police men, nurses, DOCTORS, teachers, JUDGES, soldiers are professionals who are professionally trained. And they fully comprehend the need to serve the Government of the day.

Please give them a break.

They are at your service. Please just apply them well and your objectives will be achieved.

I strongly wish our nation well.

Hon Mutotwe KAFWAYA, MP.

Restoring EVERYTHING PATRIOTIC.