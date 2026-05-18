Two U.S. Navy EA-18G Growlers Collide Mid-Air at Idaho Air Show All Four Crew Members Eject Safely





Two U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler electronic attack jets collided in mid-air on Sunday during the Gunfighter Skies Air Show at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, sending both aircraft crashing to the ground in front of thousands of spectators.





The incident occurred at approximately 12:10 p.m. MDT on May 17, 2026, about two miles northwest of the base. Both aircraft belonged to Electronic Attack Squadron 129 (VAQ-129), based at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington, and were part of the Navy’s EA-18G Growler Demonstration Team.





According to Cmdr. Amelia Umayam, spokesperson for Naval Air Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet, all four crew members — two pilots and two electronic warfare officers — successfully ejected from their aircraft and were evaluated by medical personnel. No ground casualties were reported.





Video captured by spectators showed the two jets flying close together before making contact. The aircraft briefly appeared locked together before tumbling toward the ground. Four parachutes opened as the crew ejected, while both jets crashed and caught fire on impact. Mountain Home AFB was placed on lockdown immediately following the incident, and the remainder of the air show including a scheduled performance by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds was cancelled.





The U.S. Navy has opened a formal investigation into the cause of the collision.



Sources: AP, Task and Purpose, USNI News, The War Zone