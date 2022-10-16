TWO UPND CAMPS CLASH IN KAFUE

SUPPORTERS of two different Camps from the ruling United Party for National Development in Kafue this afternoon clashed at the UPND District offices where a joint meeting for the District and Constituency Committees was due to take place.

The two groups exchanged heavy punches which resulted a a number of them sustaining injuries.

The meeting could not take place as some UPND officials had to leave due to the confusion.

Efforts to get a comment from the UPND officials in Kafue proved futile by press time.