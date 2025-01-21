Two witchdoctors accused of being hired to bewitch President Hichilema have been denied bail

THE two witchdoctors accused of being hired to bewitch President Hakainde Hichilema have been denied bail pending trial and they will remain in prison.



Lusaka Magistrate Fine Mayambu refused to grant them bail after he heard that Jasten Mabulesse Candunde, 42, and Leonard Phiri, 43, once tried to escape lawful custody the time they were detained.





This is in a case Candunde, a Mozambican and Phiri, a Zambian, both residents of Kafewa Village, Sinda, Eastern Province, are charged professing knowledge of witchcraft and possession of charms.



They are accused of having been allegedly hired by fugitive Petauke Central lawmaker Emmanuel Jay Banda’s brother, Nelson Banda, to bewitch Mr Hichilema.





When the case came up for trial yesterday, State prosecutor Frank Kachingwe said the prosecution team was ready to proceed into trial with four witnesses but that the accused can only understand the proceedings in Chewa language.



“We will not force the accused persons a language they are not comfortable with.





“So, we will have to make sure that we find a Chewa interpreter. The master interpreter must provide a Chewa interpreter,” magistrate Mayambu said.



At this point, Mr Phiri informed the court he is unwell as he had a headache and a cough.



When asked if he had been taken to the hospital, the accused admitted before he applied for bail pending trial.





But the prosecution objected the application for bail because during investigations, the accused had not complied with police orders.



“There were difficulties, at a certain point, he was wanted to escape from custody of officers. He is not a Lusaka resident, he is based on Sinda,” Mr Sinyangwe said as the magistrate sustained the objection.





“Accused, unfortunately, your bail application can’t be granted given the reason that you stay in Eastern Province and the State has some concerns that during investigations, you made attempts to escape. So, you will remain in custody till the matter is disposed off,” magistrate Mayambu said.



Candunde also applied for bail and claimed that allegations that the duo attempted to flee are false.





But the magistrate told the accused there was no police officer in court to confirm that he never attempted to flee.





“Nevertheless, the application for bail is denied”.



The matter was adjourned to next month February 4 and 18 for mention and trial, respectively.





Magistrate Mayumbu urged the prosecution to ensure that a Chewa interpreter is availed next time.



