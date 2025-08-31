TWO YEARS IS ENOUGH FOR ME – NJOBVU



While others have struggled to deliver their campaign promises, Democratic Union president Ackim Antony Njobvu says he can easily transform Zambia in less than five years.





The outspoken politician says two years is enough for one to lay a strong foundation for tangible development and progress.





And Njobvu says leadership is not about holding on to power, but service to the people. He says vision and integrity is key.





“I don’t care about elections but I care for the future of our children. If you give me the mandate in 2026, I will not seek another term,” read a Facebook post on his page.





The DU leader has recently been calling for a complete overhaul in Zambian politics, stating that it is time for vibrant and energetic minds to take charge of the country’s affairs.





Njobvu has emphasizesd that next year’s elections presents an opportunity for Zambians to retire current leaders to the madalaz league.



Credit: Francis Chipalo