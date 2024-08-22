TYRESE BREAKS DOWN OVER GRIEF & DIVORCE IN EMOTIONAL ‘BREAKFAST CLUB’ INTERVIEW

Tyrese has returned to The Breakfast Club for another emotional interview where he tearfully discussed grief and the breakdown of his marriage.

The singer and actor bared his soul during the lengthy chat on Tuesday (August 20) as he discussed the death of his mother, his two sisters, film director John Singleton and his Fast & Furious co-star Paul Walker.

“I’m doing the best I can with every 24 hours I get,” Tyrese admitted while tearing up, before proudly declaring: “Black men cry.”

He added: “There is no square footage I could ever live in, there is no rims, no jewelry and no car, there is no net worth, there is no press release, there is no co-star, there is no collaboration in the world that could ever replace my momma.”

“That could ever fill the void of what it’s like to wake up and get married and want to be in something for the rest of your life, and it goes away,” Tyrese, who has been married twice, continued.

Offering insight into his mental state following the end of his relationships, Tyrese said: “When divorces happen, women aren’t the only ones that are devastated. When a miscarriage happens, women are not the only ones that you should be checking on.

“When you can’t put food on the table because your career goes up and then it goes down, stop skipping over the man and just checking on the woman.”

In one of the more bizarre moments from the interview, Tyrese then revealed that the jewelry he was wearing was fake.

“If it all ends for me tomorrow, I never sold you on fake. None of the jewelry that’s on my arm is real,” he said as he threw off a bracelet from his wrist with tears running down his face.

He added: “Don’t love me because of no fucking diamond. This bracelet right here looks real as a motherfucker. This shit was $23 on Amazon.”

The Transformers actor concluded with some words of wisdom: “If you out here getting fake vagina over your fake jewelry, reality is reality.”