Tyrese Gets Hit With Defamation Lawsuit By Ex-Wife

Fast and Furious actor, Tyrese Gibson, is currently facing new legal troubles as he is now being sued by his ex-wife, Norma Mitchell, for defamation and other claims.

Norma, who was married to Tyrese from 2007 to 2009, filed a lawsuit against him in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

According to the legal documents, the lawsuit alleges that Tyrese defamed Mitchell and disclosed private information about their teenage daughter, Shayla, in a series of Instagram posts.

The conflict seems to all stem from a disagreement over their daughter’s school tuition. Norma claims that Tyrese took to Instagram to publicly air their issues, making derogatory and defamatory statements about her.

She alleges that he falsely accused her of blackmail, extortion, death threats, tax evasion, forgery, bank fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering.

Tyrese, earlier this month noted:

“I’ve got nothing to lose but my mind and my reputation…. And neither one of these are no longer up for grabs… I get it, I get it… We are living in the TIMES UP and ME TOO eta!”

He continued, “I’m done living my life in fear of what she might accuse me of next… I’m done with anyone having power over my life to make ALL THAT I HAVE BUILT crumble…. [ for those of you who will say “Cry me a river, you rich alpha MALE”… That’s cool.”

Tyrese went on to accuse Norma of owing over $25,000 as he claimed she did not handle her end of their daughter’s tuition payments. He went on to say that he believes she does not have their daughter Shayla’s best interests at heart.

In addition to the defamation claims, the lawsuit also points out that Tyrese allegedly shared his family court motion on social media that had even more personal information including the Google Drive link to the filing in his bio, which contained personal details about Shayla and her mother.

Norma’s lawsuit argues that Tyrese was fully aware that he should not have made these posts. She highlights an Instagram caption from one of his uploads on May 1, where he wrote about the court documents and encouraged his followers to access the link before it was potentially removed.

Despite the legal action, the controversial Instagram post is still publicly available on Tyrese’s account. In the same post, he expressed his determination to protect his name, legacy, and family.

Norma is now seeking a court order to compel Tyrese to remove the defamatory posts as soon as possible.