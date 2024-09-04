TYRESE QUITS SOCIAL MEDIA WITH RANT ABOUT MASCULINITY: ‘[MEN] HAVE FEELINGS TOO!’

Tyrese has launched into another bizarre rant about his emotions and announced that he is quitting social media.

The outspoken actor and singer posted a lengthy caption on Instagram over the weekend following the release of his film 1992 and his latest album Beautiful Pain.

“I’m officially retired from social media,” he began. “I’m gonna go dark. I’m gonna pray I’m gonna turn my comments off because I don’t want to be reminded of this very nasty and unbearable narrative that REAL MEN don’t cry.

“And if and when a man has a child on the way with that beautiful woman or fiancé or wife, and she ultimately has a miscarriage [ I thank God I’ve never experienced this ] the only person who is depressed sad or even suicidal over that loss is NOT JUST the woman.”

Tyrese then shared his thoughts on masculinity: “REAL MEN these days are constantly being emasculated and someone has said lately even have the nerve to put the word TOXIC in front of MASCULINITY.. yes, the epic failure of trying to make me feel bad about literally being A MAN, an APLHA MALE, protective or OUTspoken FATHER or HEAD of my HOUSEHOLD.”

He then referenced his contentious divorce with ex-wife Samantha Lee and current relationship with girlfriend Zelie Timothy: “I am not about to put up another post about my ex Samantha or any of the feelings that I’m still harboring over her waking up on a Wednesday, August 2020 and filing for divorce.. Why BECAUSE THIS ALBUM THAT HAS BURNED DOWN THE INTERNET called BEAUTIFUL PAIN wouldn’t exist if I was still married!

“I’m also not gonna put up another post to try and get a childish and mature, petty social media trolls to understand that the love of my life in Zelie Timothy NEVER asked to be here? And the smiles that have been on my face, the intimacy, the flirting, the laughter, wild, sex, and love making would not be here had this woman NOT showed up to help me to discover the BEAUTY IN my PAIN! Sadly, we still live in the world. It feels like man versus woman, and we are reminded that men are from Mars lol.”

Tyrese also said he wanted phone calls from three famous people: “All I want right now is a call from 3 people DENZEL WASHINGTON, STEVIE WONDER, and KING ALPHA and our fearless leader the honorable MINISTER LOUIS FARRAKHAN.”

Though his team briefly took over his social media accounts, the Baby Boy star has since resumed posting on Instagram.

It comes after an emotional few weeks for Tyrese who cried during his appearance on The Breakfast Club while reflecting on the deaths of his mother, his two sisters, film director John Singleton and his Fast & Furious co-star Paul Walker.

“I’m doing the best I can with every 24 hours I get,” he admitted while tearing up, before proudly declaring: “Black men cry.”

The 45-year-old also let his emotions show at the premiere of 1992 in Los Angeles after being surprised by former Fast & Furious co-stars Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez on the red carpet.