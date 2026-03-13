Breaking News : U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker Crashes in Western Iraq During Operation Epic Fury – Rescue Efforts Underway, Crew Status Unknown





U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) has confirmed the loss of a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker refueling aircraft in western Iraq. The incident occurred in friendly airspace during Operation Epic Fury, the U.S. military campaign against Iran.

Two aircraft were involved in the mid-air event one KC-135 went down, while the second aircraft (also a KC-135) was damaged but landed safely. Officials emphasized that the crash was not caused by hostile or friendly fire.





The crashed tanker had six service members on board. Rescue and recovery efforts are actively underway, but the status of the crew remains unknown at this time.





This is a rapidly developing situation. CENTCOM stated: “More information will be made available as the situation develops. We ask for continued patience to gather additional details and provide clarity for the families of service members.”



Sources:

Official U.S. Central Command press release