U.S. AMBASSADOR MIKE WALTZ SLAMS IRAN AT THE UN: STRAIT OF HORMUZ IS NOT YOUR “MOAT AND DRAWBRIDGE” OR HOSTAGE





U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz delivered a direct rebuke to Iran’s illegal blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.





“It is absolutely clear,” Waltz stated. “Despite Iran’s claims, the Strait of Hormuz is NOT Iran’s to wield like its own moat and drawbridge. It is NOT a hostage. It is NOT a bargaining chip. It is NOT a toll road.”





He declared: “Critical waterways are too vital to be obstructed. Now is the time to act — together — to defend freedom of navigation and the global economy.”





Waltz highlighted massive international backing: “Over 100 countries stood with the United States in one of the most supported press conferences in recent years.”





He cited UN Security Council Resolution 2817, passed with a record number of co-sponsors, which “demanded that Iran cease its attacks on neighboring states and stop obstructing freedom of navigation in the Strait.”





Despite the resolution, Waltz listed Iran’s continued aggression: “Iran has laid sea mines, fired on civilian ships, launched thousands of missiles at Gulf capitals, and threatened to charge tolls to allow passage through the strait.”





He concluded: “This is why President Trump has directed firm action against Iran’s threats in the maritime domain to safeguard the entire world’s economic security and prosperity.”