U.S. and Iran May Resume Peace Talks in Islamabad This Week



U.S. and Iranian negotiation teams could return to Islamabad later this week for another round of peace talks, according to multiple sources cited by Reuters.





The report indicates that both sides are considering a new round of discussions between Friday and Sunday, although no final schedule has been officially confirmed. The possible return follows recent talks in Islamabad that concluded without a breakthrough but kept diplomatic channels open.





Sources suggest that while key disagreements remain unresolved, both Washington and Tehran are willing to continue engagement, signaling a cautious but ongoing effort to reduce tensions.

The continuation of talks reflects a broader attempt to manage escalation and explore potential areas of compromise.



Source: Reuters