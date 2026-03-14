🚨 Breaking News | U.S. Atacms Ballistic Missile Sinks Iran’s Most Capable Submarine At Bandar Abbas — A Historic First In Modern Warfare





In a landmark moment during Operation Epic Fury, the United States has confirmed the destruction of Iran’s most operationally capable submarine a Russian-built Kilo-class diesel-electric boat struck while docked at its pier at Bandar Abbas Naval Base, the Iranian Navy’s main headquarters on the Strait of Hormuz.





Satellite imagery from Planet Labs, first reviewed and published by The War Zone (TWZ), confirms the submarine was sunk at the pier as of March 4, 2026. The vessel had appeared untouched in an earlier image taken on March 2, placing the strike between those two dates.





The submarine destroyed is assessed by defense analysts and Jane’s Defence to most likely be the IRIS Taregh (S901) — Iran’s only semi-operational Kilo-class boat. Iran’s other two Kilos, the IRIS Nooh and IRIS Yunes, were already undergoing extended repairs and are assessed to have been caught in dry dock.





On March 13, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine confirmed during a Pentagon briefing that U.S. forces used Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) ballistic missiles fired from M142 HIMARS launchers to sink multiple Iranian ships, including a submarine. This marks the first known use of ballistic missiles to sink a submarine in the history of modern warfare.





CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper had previously stated on March 5 that “the most operational Iranian submarine now has a hole in its side.”





Key verified facts:



– The Kilo-class submarine was sunk dockside at Bandar Abbas, confirmed by Planet Labs satellite imagery

– ATACMS strike confirmed by Gen. Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, on March 13

– ATACMS was fired from HIMARS launchers operating out of Bahrain

– Iran’s entire submarine fleet all three Kilo-class boats is now assessed to be out of action

– Over 50 Iranian naval vessels have been destroyed in the first 10 days of Operation Epic Fury





Iran’s Kilo-class submarines, dubbed “Black Holes” for their low acoustic signature, were considered among the most serious threats to U.S. naval operations in the Gulf capable of covert mine-laying and anti-ship attacks. Their neutralization marks a decisive blow to Iran’s ability to threaten freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.





Sources: The War Zone (TWZ) / Planet Labs satellite imagery