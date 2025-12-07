U.S. BILL TARGETS EU AND BRAZIL FOR ONLINE CENSORSHIP: “CENSOR AN AMERICAN, PAY MILLIONS”





The GRANITE Act, Guaranteeing Rights Against Novel International Tyranny & Extortion, is exploding:





Already filed in Wyoming and New Hampshire, U.S. Under Sec Sarah Rogers told a federal version is “on the verge” of House introduction after UK’s Ofcom threats and EU’s $150M slap on X crossed Trump’s “red line.”





The bill nukes foreign sovereign immunity for any government censoring Americans, letting victims sue for treble damages or minimum $10M per violation.



This directly targeting Brussels’ DSA fines and Brazil’s Justice de Moraes banning X/Rumble while jailing critics.





EU commissars and Brazilian dictators think they can gag Americans from afar because sovereign immunity shields them.



GRANITE unravels that shield, turning every censorship order into a multi-million-dollar U.S. lawsuit jackpot.





Brazil’s de Moraes already got slapped down in Florida court for his X ban; now imagine EU bureaucrats facing $10M+ hits every time they fine Elon or threaten 4chan.



It’s not defense, it’s offense.





Foreign censors will either back off or watch their economies choke when U.S. courts freeze assets (UK has $60B in U.S. banks alone).





This is Trump-era lawfare at its finest: Make the bullies pay until they cry uncle.



The message is clear: Censor Americans, get bankrupt in American courts. About damn time.



Source: GB News, Reuters, Zero Hedge