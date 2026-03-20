U.S. Denies Role in Strike on Iran’s South Pars Reports Point to Coordinated Operation With Israel





U.S. President Donald Trump has denied any involvement in the strike on Iran’s South Pars gas field, the largest natural gas reserve in the world, stating that the operation was carried out solely by Israel.





“We knew nothing about it,” Trump said, distancing Washington from the attack.



However, multiple U.S. media outlets, citing sources within the Israeli government, report that the strike was conducted in coordination with the United States, contradicting the official denial.





The escalation marks a shift in Israel’s targeting strategy, moving beyond fuel storage facilities to directly strike oil and gas production sites assets previously avoided due to their global economic sensitivity.





Meanwhile, Iran’s retaliation has already impacted Qatar’s Ras Laffan industrial zone, a critical global LNG hub, forcing a temporary suspension of operations and triggering immediate spikes in energy prices.





Analysts warn that sustained damage to such infrastructure could lead to prolonged global gas shortages.





Denial on the surface coordination beneath as energy infrastructure becomes the new frontline of modern conflict.