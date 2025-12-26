U.S. DROPS $11.1B WEAPONS DEAL ON TAIWAN AND DARES CHINA TO REACT



The U.S. just signed off on a $11.1B arms package for Taiwan, the biggest ever, making it crystal clear this island isn’t just a local issue.





By now, it should be crystal clear that messing with Taiwan is seen as a global power play.



The entire conflict is all about locking down the Indo-Pacific, where the U.S. is trying to block China from dominating trade routes, tech supply chains, and military influence near its rivals.





Taiwan is the flashpoint. If China takes it, Beijing gets way more than land. It gets leverage over chips, shipping lanes, and everyone in the neighborhood.





Washington putting money on the table, risking blowback, and drawing a line to defend its sphere of influence.



It’s one more sign of a bigger global shift. Cooperation is out, power blocks are in, and everyone’s picking sides.





The world’s big players aren’t chasing a shared order anymore. They’re locking down their regions, their supply chains, and their allies before someone else does.





From Eastern Europe to the Middle East to East Asia, the game has turned defensive, zero-sum, and hyper-local …with Taiwan caught dead center.



Source: DW